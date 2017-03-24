Mum survives cervical cancer, dies from heart failure after twin's birth

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A mother who beat cancer during her pregnancy with twins gave birth to them only to die a day later from heart failure.

Courageous Jamie Snider, 30, of Fresno, California, had treatment and chemotherapy for a rare, aggressive form of cervical cancer throughout her pregnancy with twins, according to ABC 7.

But after having a C-section and radical hysterectomy on March 16, Snider passed away the next morning after her heart failed, according to Daily Mail.

Snider had already beaten the cancer once, losing an ovary in the process. But she was then surprised and delighted to find herself pregnant with twins.

Already mom to two young daughters, Aubrey and Maddie, Snider was prepared to kick cancer's butt once more.

She had intensive treatment at the Stanford Medical Center throughout the pregnancy. The cancer went into remission once more.

Last week, she posted a photo of herself on Facebook, smiling and optimistic about her future and that of her babies.

Her friend Larina Campanile read her last post to the outlet: "Tomorrow will be a great day. God has been by my side the whole time. All your prayers and love have kept me going as well. Wish me luck. I'm having a C-section at 7 and then a radial hysterectomy right after. I'll be fine. Thank you, God, for keeping me positive through all the hard times."

Campanile said that was her friend's last post.

While Snider did get through the surgeries on March 16, her heart failed the morning after.

The babies, named Camila and Nico, came prematurely at 33 weeks but family says they're healthy.

"What gives me peace in my heart is she got to see those babies and hold them and be with them a little bit," said Campanile.

Friends and family have set up various GoFundMe accounts to help with her funeral expenses and the children.

The newborns will live with Snider's partner and the babies' father, Heath Coigny, and his family, in Pelham, New Jersey, according to the GoFundMe.

Friends and family take comfort in the fact that right after Snider's memorial service, her young daughters looked up and saw a cloud formation they thought resembled their mom, with a pronounced "nose" and a big "smile".

"Maybe she's in the clouds," said friend Sarah Lowe.

