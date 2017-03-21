12:47pm Wed 22 March
Two batch of life-saving EpiPen adrenaline auto-injectors recalled

The affected batches have an expiry date of next month. Photo / Supplied
Two batches of EpiPen 300mcg adrenaline auto-injectors are being recalled amid fears a defective part may mean they fail to activate.

Following consultation with Medsafe, distributor Mylan New Zealand is recalling batch numbers 5FA665 and 5FA6652. Both have an expiry date of next month. The batch number and expiry date can be found on the end of the carton or on the label of the pen.

Two devices reportedly failed overseas, out of a production run of 80,000 devices.

Of those, 1794 were distributed in New Zealand.

The Epipens were manufactured in the United States. Photo / Supplied
The auto-injector is used to treat allergic emergencies and lives could be at risk if it does not work properly.

The recalled product was manufactured by Meridian Medical Technologies in the United States.

Recalled EpiPens should be returned to pharamcists, who will replace them free.

Anyone who needs more information or support should call 0800 335 336.

EpiPen Jr 150µg auto-Injectors and all other batches of EpiPen 300µg auto-Injectors are not subject to the recall notice.

- NZ Herald

