How to diet and still drink wine

By Sophie Inge

Trying to lose weight but reluctant to give up that ritual glass of wine?

Well according to Tanya Zuckerbrot, R.D., creator of the F-Factor Diet, you don't have to.

The key, she told Women's Health Magazine, is to count the calories, just like you would with any other snack.

For white, she recommends chardonnay, riesling, white zinfandel, and sauvignon blanc, which are all under 85 calories, 2.6 carbs, and just one gram of sugar, according to Daily Mail.

Or if you're in the mood for red, she suggests opting for a merlot, pinot noir or rosé, which have less than three grams of carbs, one gram of sugar, and 88 calories.

But steer clear of sweeter wines like marsala or sherry which have more than 14 grams of carbs, eight grams of sugar and 164 calories, as well as sweet dessert wines.

And compared to other alcoholic beverages such as beer, a margarita, or even a vodka cranberry, wine is actually a top choice.

- Daily Mail