8:11am Thu 23 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

How to diet and still drink wine

By Sophie Inge

You can still drink wine when on a diet as long as you count the calories. Photo / 123RF
You can still drink wine when on a diet as long as you count the calories. Photo / 123RF

Trying to lose weight but reluctant to give up that ritual glass of wine?

Well according to Tanya Zuckerbrot, R.D., creator of the F-Factor Diet, you don't have to.

The key, she told Women's Health Magazine, is to count the calories, just like you would with any other snack.

via GIPHY

For white, she recommends chardonnay, riesling, white zinfandel, and sauvignon blanc, which are all under 85 calories, 2.6 carbs, and just one gram of sugar, according to Daily Mail.

Or if you're in the mood for red, she suggests opting for a merlot, pinot noir or rosé, which have less than three grams of carbs, one gram of sugar, and 88 calories.

But steer clear of sweeter wines like marsala or sherry which have more than 14 grams of carbs, eight grams of sugar and 164 calories, as well as sweet dessert wines.

And compared to other alcoholic beverages such as beer, a margarita, or even a vodka cranberry, wine is actually a top choice.

- Daily Mail

By Sophie Inge

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 23 Mar 2017 09:07:45 Processing Time: 75ms