Massey University vet students pose nude for fundraising calendar

While some opt for fundraiser chocolates or cake stalls to raise money for their end of year celebrations, one group of students choose to strip off and make a nude calendar.

Students from the vet school at Massey University in New Zealand pose for their nude calendar each year to raise money for their "Halfway Day" trip where they celebrate two-and-a-half years of study.

10 per cent of the proceeds from the cheeky calendar also go towards a charity close to their hearts.

One of the students, Molly Barker, told Daily Mail Australia that the calendar was founded 12 years ago as a fundraiser for the third year class to have a day of celebration and team bonding.

"We all go away on a trip sky diving and white water rafting as a way to mark having made it half way through vet school!" Ms Barker said.

"In addition, we also donate 10 per cent of proceeds to a charity each year, this year being the Mental Health Foundation and their Farmstrong programme.

"With suicide rates among vets and farmers being some of the highest of any profession, it's a charity whose work is very close to our hearts."

Ms Barker said two thirds of the class participated in the racy calendar and said the group had become closer as a result.

International student Daniel Guirguis​ told Fairfax that the shoot was "a bit weird" but after the first shot, it 'gets pretty normal'.

"It's great fun, I enjoyed doing it, and it's good to finally know that you're halfway through," he said.

Student organiser Samantha Christian also told the publication that the students separated into different groups to plan their own shots - from posing with sheep to holding chooks.

"We haven't held chooks before for class, so it was a bit of wrestle, running around in various states of undress after chickens," she said.

"I got scratched on my stomach - but it was for a good cause. A lot of people were very excited to go through it themselves, but then it's very strange and daunting to do."

In 2016, the class raised $2,400 for Assistance Dogs New Zealand and sold 1,600 calendars.

The first batch of 1,500 calendars will be on sale in early April and will cost $15.

Visit the Barely There vet calendar website here.

Where to get help:



• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

