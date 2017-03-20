Hormonal pregnancy tests that may be linked to birth defects pulled here in 1970s, says Medsafe

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Hormonal pregnancy testing drugs were withdrawn from the New Zealand market by the Government in the 1970s, Medsafe has confirmed.

It's the first official confirmation that Primodos may have been used here, after it emerged the pill taken by women in the 1960s and 70s was linked to birth defects.

This morning Newstalk ZB and the Herald revealed a document from German drug manufacturer Schering stating it had been asked by the Ministry of Health to withdraw the drug from the New Zealand market in 1975.

This afternoon Medsafe confirmed to the Herald that the then Department of Health had requested hormonal pregnancy testing drugs be withdrawn in July that year although no specific drugs were named.

Over the weekend, evidence emerged in the United Kingdom which showed women who took the hormone-based pill Primodos - which was also marketed as Duogynon in Germany and Ireland - had a higher chance of having children with severe deformities or other serious health problems.

It was used 30 to 40 years ago, and thousands of British children may have been affected.

The Ministry of Health has yet to confirm whether the drug was used in New Zealand.

Continued below.

Related Content Was pill linked to birth defects used in New Zealand? Health officials investigating Rachel Smalley: At mercy of pharmaceutical companies Video Watch NZH Focus: Damning 'Primodos' evidence emerges

However, this afternoon Medsafe manager Chris James said because the current reports related to a period more than 50 years ago, the Ministry of Health was urgently working through its archival files to establish the specifics of use for Primodos in New Zealand, if any.

"We have established that in May 1975 the then Department of Health issued a clinical services letter advising that it was withdrawing systemic hormonal testing preparations for pregnancy testing from the New Zealand market," he said.

"We are continuing to seek further information relating specifically to Primodos. We're also searching for any files which may be held by the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM) in Dunedin."

The centre had been operating since 1965 so if adverse reports relating to a product such as Primodos had been received they would be held there, he said.

Medsafe had a memorandum of understanding with its British equivalent, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), he said, and would receive any relevant information as soon as it became available.

Labour's health spokesman David Clark said officials needed to establish a registry and provide information for people who think they may have been affected.

"That should happen post haste," he said. "The evidence in the UK points towards thousands of families being affected.

"I understand the drug was prescribed in New Zealand and there may be dozens or hundreds of women and families affected here."

A Primodos oral packet is held in Te Papa's collection, a sample packet donated by Dame Margaret Sparrow when she donated her collection of teaching materials in 2010 and 2011.

Dame Margaret, one of the first doctors to prescribe the emergency contraceptive pill, said as far as she knew Primodos was sold for a time in New Zealand.

"As far as I know it was sold for a time then I understand it was withdrawn. But I don't know how frequently it was used.

"When I was working in family planning the commonest way of detecting a pregnancy was to send a sample of urine off to the laboratory. We didn't have do-it-yourself tests in those days."

This morning, Newstalk ZB revealed a document which suggested Primodos was used in New Zealand.

The document, an order from German manufacturer Schering, indicates the Ministry of Health asked for the pill to be pulled from New Zealand shelves.

It states Schering was asked to immediately stop selling and exporting the drug to New Zealand in 1975.

It indicates the Ministry of Health forced the drug company to withdraw the drug from the market, to take effect from July 9, 1975.

Primodos was first introduced in 1958 in Britain and was on the market for 20 years. It contained strong hormones which would later be used in the morning-after pill.

British media reported that hundreds of families have long claimed that Primodos caused birth defects and they have been battling for years for compensation.

Until now, campaigners were unable to establish a causal link between the drug and their babies' health problems.

But they have been given hope by the discovery of archived documents in Germany which drew a connection between the two.

That has prompted the campaigners to allege a cover-up and compare it to the Thalidomide scandal, in which thousands of mothers gave birth to children without limbs or with other defects after being prescribed the morning sickness drug.

According to the documents, a principal medical officer for the British Government discovered in 1975 that women who took a hormone pregnancy test had a "five-to-one risk of giving birth to a child with malformations".

The medical officer alerted the drug's German manufacturer, Schering - which was bought by Bayer in 2006 - so it could address the problem.

The drug was not removed from the market for another three years.

The archived files showed that the officer destroyed materials which he used to make his findings "to prevent individual claims being based on his material".

Schering continues to deny any wrongdoing.

The Telegraph reported that Bayer had rejected any suggestion Schering had concealed any information. It also rejects any links between the drug and birth defects.

- NZ Herald