Supermarket discounts sanitary items in two-week campaign

Thousands of dollars of sanitary products have been donated to charity ahead of a two-week campaign by Countdown offering the items at a discounted price.

For the next two weeks the supermarket chain will be selling a range of cheaper sanitary products at $4 each, and encouraging customers to donate a pack to the Salvation Army, either in-store or online via the Foodbank Project.

To kick-start the campaign, Countdown has donated $5000 of sanitary products to the Salvation Army and has suggested customers take advantage of the cheaper prices and buy an extra pack or two for women in need.

Almost $40,000 of sanitary products have been donated since July last year, when Countdown began working with Labour MP Louisa Wall and the Salvation Army to launch online donations of sanitary products which are distributed through eight foodbank hubs.

While necessary, sanitary items could be hard to fit into a tight budget, said Countdown spokesman James Walker.

Donations of extra sanitary packs could be dropped off in specially marked bins in store, he said.

"This small gesture will make a big difference and go a long way to helping women who might be struggling to afford these products each month."

Wall said the campaign aimed to help make sure no women were held back from participating in society because they couldn't access sanitary products.

"Female sanitary products are not a luxury, but for young Kiwi women on tight budgets they're an expense that's hard to afford. Without these products, young women are staying at home and missing precious time at school or university," she said.



"We know that some women and young girls are choosing to stay home when they have their period and university students are choosing not to catch the bus or eat.

"Others are creating makeshift products or even recycling used pads, which is unhygienic and can put their health at risk from infection or sickness, all because they cannot afford sanitary products."

Major Pam Waugh from the Salvation Army said food banks around the country were rarely donated women's hygiene products yet they're an essential for families.



"The response online to donations of sanitary products have been outstanding, but that's only reaching the main centres and we absolutely know there is a need for these products across New Zealand.



"There are too many young women going without basic hygiene products and sadly we know some are resorting to theft, which has resulted in our young women getting convictions and sentencing."

- NZ Herald