A man who put his hand through a pane of glass after slipping on wet floor has been flown by rescue helicopter to hospital.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew the man from Onetangi, on Waiheke Island, to Auckland City Hospital just after midnight yesterday.

The man, aged in his 60s, had put his hand through a small pane of glass in an internal door, but the injury was minor.

- NZ Herald