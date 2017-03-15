9:07am Wed 15 March
Why wearing skinny jeans could be bad for your health

Skinny jeans are said to reduce your mobility. Photo / Getty Images

Skinny jeans and parka jackets are fuelling an epidemic of back pain among women, health professionals suggest.

The British Chiropractic Association (BCA) said three quarters of women had suffered from back pain, with fashion choices adding to problems.

They singled out skinny jeans, large fluffy hoods, cross-body bags and statement necklaces as causing particular strain.

Tim Hutchful, a BCA chiropractor, said: "I am always surprised at how many of my patients are unaware that their clothing and accessories can affect their back health and posture, and equally how many decide their outfit choice outweighs their pain.

"Some of the most popular items of clothing can have a hidden health impact. While overloaded and heavy handbags are common culprits, skinny jeans can also wreak havoc - they restrict free movement in areas such as the hips and knees, affecting the way we hold our bodies.

"New trends such as asymmetric hemlines, oversized sleeves and hoods, and heavy jewellery can also create problems. Large hoods can mean you strain your neck to see, and asymmetric hemlines can restrict your movement and cause you to walk differently."

Skinny jeans reduce your mobility "even if it's just walking that you're doing", Hutchful said. High heels and backless shoes were also a problem.

The BCA poll of 1062 women found 73 per cent had suffered back pain.

- Daily Telegraph UK

