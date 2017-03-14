Investigate banning unvaccinated children from early childhood centres: Labour

A ban on unvaccinated children from childcare centres should be investigated, Labour leader Andrew Little says.

In Australia the Federal Government wants state and territory authorities to ban unvaccinated children from early childhood centres.

Some states already ban unvaccinated children and Australian Prime Minister has urged premiers and chief ministers to take a firm stance on the issue.

Asked about that position on TVNZ's Breakfast, Little said it was "well worth looking at here".

"I think the whole thing about mass vaccination is that everybody has got to be treated. There will be some exceptions, but everybody has got to be treated.

"Those who don't, those who choose not to, put others at risk and that's not right, particularly when we have the chance to eliminate some pretty terrible diseases."

When enrolling children at ECE centres New Zealand parents show immunisation certificates, but children cannot be banned if they have not been immunised.

The Government and the Ministry of Health have goals to increase immunisation rates to 95 percent for eight-month-olds and two-year-olds.

From 2009/10 to 2015/16, the immunisation rate for 8-month-olds has risen from 80 per cent to 93 per cent - the same increase as for two-year-olds.

