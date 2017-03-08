Gwyneth Paltrow's latest bizarre cleanse

Gwyneth Paltrow consumed nothing but goat's milk for eight days.

The actress-turned-lifestyle guru is concerned about the "impact of heavy metals and parasites" on the body and has turned to "potentially weird" measures to make herself feel better.

Asked what "weird emerging things" she is curious about, she said: "I'm really interested in the impact of heavy metals and parasites on our bodies."

The interviewer then noted her eight-day goat-milk cleanse was a bid to fight parasites, and Gwyneth continued: "I think they're two of the biggest culprits in terms of why we feel bad. I'm knee-deep in figuring out ways to clear them from the body, looking at all sorts of potentially weird modalities."

Though the 44-year-old star - who has children Apple, 12, and Moses, 10, with ex-husband Chris Martin - has a "pretty healthy" diet, she likes to give into her cravings and have "pleasure" sometimes, so just accepts she won't feel too good afterwards.

She told Women's Health magazine: "I have a pretty healthy diet, so when I'm eating processed foods and not watching my alcohol intake, I feel it.

"But at the same time, you want deliciousness, you want a fun life--pleasure!

"You're going to have a baguette-and-cheese-and-red-wine frenzy sometimes - but you want it to be a choice you're awake to, 'I know this might not make me feel great, but today I'm choosing it anyway.' "

Gwyneth's Goop launched their own skincare line last year and she admits she did so because she needed something natural that suited her needs as an "ageing actress".

She said: "It started with my wanting luxurious, effective skin care without toxins. I mean, I'm an aging actress, I wanted that!

"Yes, it's harder and more expensive to make creams and scents and lipsticks without harmful ingredients, but without all the fillers and texturisers, you get pure, powerful actives on your skin."

- Bang! Showbiz