Woman in coma after Queenstown hit-and-run

A Queenstown woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in the resort on Friday remains in a coma in Dunedin Hospital.

The woman, who is Japanese and a waitress at The Rees Hotel, was struck by a car at the intersection of Frankton Rd and Adelaide St about 10pm.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and will appear in the Queenstown District Court todayfacing several charges in relation to the incident.

Police said members of the public helped them to track down the man.

"We had quite a good description of the man who ran off. That helped us find out who he could be and locate him.''

Police confirmed Sundaythey were able to make an arrest after interviewing witnesses.

- Otago Daily Times