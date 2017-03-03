Heartwarming photo proof of long lasting love

By Bianca London

They say true love never dies and this heartwarming photo is certainly proof of that.

The snap, which is sweeping the internet, shows a 96-year-old man from the US tenderly feeding his wife during their date night, according to Daily Mail.

A fellow diner, who took the photo, decided to strike up a conversation with the man and discovered that his wife, to whom he has been married to for almost 75 years, has Alzheimer's.

The image has been shared by Love What Matters on Facebook by the anonymous diner who included his thoughts and said in his post: "My whole life I've yearned for a love that strong.

"Getting all the way to the end of the line with the person you started out with is one of the most glorious things on the face of this earth. Could a couple be more blessed than to have that happen?"

People have subsequently taken to the comments section in their droves to share similar tales of enduring love in a series of heartwarming posts.

The elderly couple were enjoying a date night at Wendy's.

The man in the photo told the photographer that if he and his wife make it to June, they will be celebrating 75 years of marriage.

The top comment read: "My grandpa would feed my grandma long after she had forgotten who he was; however, she wouldn't eat for anyone else. Somewhere in her heart's memory she knew who he was."

Another user shared a tale of their own, writing: "Beautiful story, my eyes are teary. Reminds me of my mother who I took care of for three years before she passed from Alzheimer's and heart failure two years ago."

"Even after my parents divorced after being married for 30 years, my father still came over to help me with my mother. He loved her since he was 19 and never stopped."

Another user also wrote about her parent's story: "This is my parents they been married for 66 years and my mom has Alzheimers and doesn't know my father but he comes to see her every day and she smiles when she sees him I love them so much and love to see their unconditional love."

