Pete Evans' wife looks dramatically different

She was once the face (and body) of Playboy, known for her busty figure and her high-profile marriage to millionaire New Zealand Warriors owner, Eric Watson.

But Nicola Robinson has remarkably reinvented her life since meeting and marrying celebrity chef Pete Evans, and she looks drastically different to boot.

The wife of the My Kitchen Rules judge now lives a quiet life in Northern New South Wales, having gone from wild child to flower child.

A post shared by Nicola Robinson Evans (@nutritionmermaid) on Mar 1, 2017 at 12:50am PST

In a snap shared to Instagram on Wednesday, the former men's magazine model now known as 'Nutrition Mermaid', looked fresh-faced and relaxed as she flashed a peace-sign in a selfie.

The former bombshell - once known for her blonde and curly hair - went makeup free in the photo as she let her natural brunette locks flow freely.

The 38-year-old sported a healthy tan and a smattering of freckles, having taken to social media to echo husband Pete's claims that sunscreen is full of 'poisonous' chemicals.

The two, who fell in love in 2011, are known for their wholesome, health-based lifestyle, shunning processed foods.

Nicola introduced Pete to the idea of the paleo diet several years ago, and he is now a prominent proponent of the controversial eating regime.

Nicola's new lifestyle - and noticeable new look - marks a stark contrast from her former life as a New Zealand socialite and glamour model.

In 2006, the star let people into her private life through an hour long 20/20 episode on New Zealand television entitled Nicky Watson - The Naked Truth.

In the documentary, Nicola - then known simply as Nicky - talked candidly about having three boob jobs, the first of which she had at the age of 21.

A post shared by Nicola Robinson Evans (@nutritionmermaid) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:51am PST

The star now reportedly regrets having the surgery.

Her tales of drug-taking, failed marriage, threesomes, despair, depression and a suicide attempt were also openly discussed on the show.

Now feeling happy and healthy, carefree Nicola, who describes herself as a moon gazing, tree planting, farm girl, is now set to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with Pete in late April.

