The personal reason why comedian Paul Ego is supporting sudden cardiac arrest education

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Comedian Paul Ego has added a light-hearted touch to a serious message in a new video

teaching people how to save lives in the event of sudden cardiac arrest.

The Seven Days star has appeared in a how-to video on the what to do if someone suffers sudden cardiac arrest, including CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators.

And Ego has a very personal reason for wanting to help.

In 1997, Ego's then 30-year-old wife suffered a heart attack, followed by cardiac arrest.

"It was the most frightening night of my life and if the ambulance hadn't turned up with an AED I probably would've lost her. I wish I'd known more about what to do."

This week he appeared in a video posted on YouTube by Heart Saver, which supplies both the machines and training in both how to use them, and how to do CPR.

In the three-minute clip with Heart Saver director Mike Mander, Ego mixes corny asides with important lessons.

According to Heart Saver, 12 Kiwis whose lives could have been saved by an AED die each day.

Survival rate is less than one per cent using CPR alone, but if an AED is used within three minutes three quarters of patients survive.

- NZ Herald