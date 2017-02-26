Linda Hall: Party food new and improved

By Linda Hall - Hawkes Bay Today

My family and friends, like most people, like a good natter.

We talk about all sorts of things but lately I've noticed something strange happening.

Someone will be talking away to me and I will be intently and maybe asking questions when suddenly they stop mid-sentence and look at me strangely.

"What?" I say.

"You are not going to write about this are you?" they say.

Me: Well it does sound really interesting. Do tell me more.

Them: Nope.

Me: Oh go on, I promise I won't.

Them: You'd better not . . . anyway, did you know . . .

I'm not allowed to tell.

I did, however, learn something very interesting at a family barbecue on Saturday night in honour of Miss Four's birthday.

Parents were planning a party for the next day which I wasn't able to attend so I was asking all about it.

I asked if mother had all the food sorted for the next day. Yes, she said, and proceeded to tell me what was on the menu.

Fruit, watermelon cut into triangles, little sandwiches with ham and cheese and some with egg, cheese and crackers.

I held my breath and prayed for some lollies. "Oh and some cup cakes and a couple of bags of lollies and little jellies. Plus of course the birthday cake."

Continued below.

Related Content NZ food prices rise 0.9pc in January as spike in apples drives up fruit, vegetable prices The dangers of a gluten-free diet Editorial: Te Matatini awesome

Apparently that's what's expected at birthday parties these days - healthy options. Gone are the days when the party table would be heaving with sugar.

There was no sign of fizzy either at this party. Water and juice were the choices and you would be surprised how many children choice water these days.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not knocking this. I think it's fantastic that children don't arrive home from birthday parties and start tearing around the house on sugar highs.

It's also a bonus for parents who now have to try to get not five servings of fruit and vegetables a day into their little darlings but 10.

That's right, British researchers are now saying you could live longer by eating 10 portions of fruit and vegetables a day.

A portion is considered to be 80g, which is the equivalent of a small banana or three heaped teaspoons of peas.

Not impossible, especially if you send your children off to parties every weekend.

Of course you will have to make sure they choose the fruit and not the cupcakes.

I have to admit it's a far cry from what i used to offer guests at my children's birthday parties.

I'm pretty sure fruit kebabs weren't even invented then and cupcakes were muffins but they didn't make an appearance on party tables.

There was lollycake, chocolate biscuits, chippies, cheerios and lollies and icecream and jelly. They were all treats for my children.

Who knows what birthday parties will be like in 10 years' time. Maybe cakes will be made of watermelon or pineapple.

Oh i know - how about pumpkin cakes with carrot trimming?

Then we could have broccoli bread instead of fairy bread and chippies made from kale.

Sounds delicious - not.