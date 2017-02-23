How long will you live for? Test reveals your heart's age

If it was possible to see how long you will live, would you like to know the answer?

A new life expectancy study shows many people are likely to live beyond 90 by 2030, but what are the lifestyle changes you can make today to ensure you live a healthier and longer life?

Immortality or returning in the future as a half man, half machine cyborg may be sci-fi fantasy, but improving your 'heart age' could at least help you live a little longer.

A heart calculator, released by the UK's NHS last year, tells individuals how much longer they could live by making certain lifestyle changes, like losing weight or quitting smoking.

"Knowing your heart age is vital to taking control of your health. Armed with this knowledge you can start to make changes to help protect yourself," explained Dr Mike Knapton, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation.

• This article was originally published by the Daily Telegraph

- Daily Telegraph UK