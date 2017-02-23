Faster cancer treatment target continues to be a challenge for Hawke's Bay DHB

Faster cancer treatment times continue to be the Achilles heel for the quarterly measure of the Hawke's Bay District Health Board's progress towards annual health targets.

Overall Hawke's Bay did well in the targets, set by the Health Ministry, but for the second quarter (for the year to the end of June) the region was at the bottom of the Faster Cancer Treatment times table, missing the target of 85 per cent of patients receiving their first cancer treatment within 62 days of being referred, with 65 per cent referred.

In the previous quarter Hawke's Bay ranked second-to-last nationally, with 66 per cent referred.

A year ago Hawke's Bay ranked fourth nationally with 78 per cent referred, when all District Health Boards missed the 85 per cent target.

In the latest quarter six made the target, but the Faster Cancer Treatment target increases to 90 per cent in June.

Hawke's Bay DHB chief executive Dr Kevin Snee said it was a major focus of activity.

"The January results we have just received show a significant improvement, and we are working hard to see this progress continue throughout the year in this very important target," he said.

Initiatives included a raised profile of the target strategy, weekly case-management meetings, seeking Health Ministry clarification on data collection and implementation of internal standards.

Hawke's Bay ranked 16th in the country towards a new target set by the Health Ministry, Raising Healthy Kids.

The target is by December this year 95 per cent of obese children identified in the B4 School Check programme will be offered a referral to a health professional for clinical assessment and family-based nutrition, activity and lifestyle interventions.

Only two DHBs reached the target. Hawke's Bay ranked 16th from the nation's 20 DHBs with 40 per cent referred. Dr Snee said there was continued emphasis on improvement, and the correct capture of data and he was confident of a better result next quarter.

He commended general practices for a big improvement in the Better Help for Smokers to Quit target.

The DHB achieved the Shorter Stays in ED quarterly target, ranking 11th nationally. In the previous quarter 92 per cent of patients were discharged or transferred within six hours - shy of the 95 per cent target.

Dr Snee said it was a pleasing result, considering the Resident Medical Officer strike occurred in the quarter.

"The first two months of the year have been particularly challenging for ED and the hospital, with many more presentations than normal and a number of multi-traumas.

"However, the hospital and ED have managed well, thanks to the hard work already put in place to improve patient flow.

"Overall this quarter's results remain strong in key areas such as improving access to elective surgery, as well as our continued good performance in the increased immunisation rates," Dr Snee said.