Report finds doctor failed to recognise 'limitations', left woman with arthritis

A New Zealand doctor's improper care left a patient with arthritis and limited function in one of her fingers.

The Health and Disability Commissioner today released a report which found a doctor in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights for the care provided to a woman with a hand injury.

The then 39-year-old woman had injured her left index finger and thumb on May 6, 2014 and was assessed by a general practitioner at an accident and medical centre.

She had an X-ray performed and reviewed it with an orthopaedic surgeon who also worked at the centre.

The X-ray showed the woman's finger was fractured, and a plan was made to splint the woman's finger.

Her injury was to be reviewed at the centre's orthopaedic clinic a week later.

A doctor at the centre's orthopaedic clinic reviewed the woman five times between May and July 2014 and also referred her for physiotherapy.

Despite a further X-ray showing a significant intra-articular fracture involving 50 per cent of a joint surface with 4mm of displacement, the doctor continued to treat the woman with joint mobilisation and corticosteroid injection rather than referring her to an orthopaedic specialist.

After four more visits, the woman wrote to the doctor recommending she have a specialist review.

The woman was then referred to a specialist for surgery by her GP. She had surgery on August 18, 2014.

As a result of the delay the woman was left with arthritis and limited function in her finger.

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill said that although the doctor had experience in musculoskeletal medicine, which included managing fractures, he should have recognised the limitations of his expertise.

Hill said the doctor failed to recognise the severity of the injury to the woman's finger and by failing to refer her to a specialist, did not provide services with reasonable care.

Hill ordered the doctor to provide an apology to the woman.

The commissioner was also concerned about the level of specialist support provided to the doctor; he recommended the centre review the support available to staff at its orthopaedic clinic who do not hold orthopaedic qualifications.

The doctor no longer practises medicine.

