11:27am Mon 20 February
Pharmac considers funding women's hygiene products

Some families are spending a 'fairly substantial amount of money' on women's hygiene products. Photo / Warren Buckland
Pharmac is considering funding women's hygiene products as the cost leaves some resorting to rags and old clothing as an alternative.

The government funding body is considering an application, made by a private citizen last year.

Pharmac chief executive Steffan Crausaz told RNZ the first step would be to determine whether tampons fall within the boundary of what the agency can fund, limited to medicines and therapeutic medical devices.

He acknowledged there was a "fairly substantial amount of money going on women's product" in some families, and said some women were even turning to rags, old clothing and tea towels as alternatives.

Last year the Salvation Army helped launch a campaign with Countdown seeking donations of sanitary items for vulnerable women.

- NZ Herald

