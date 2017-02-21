Poppy project brings community together

Georgina is a reporter for the Rotorua Daily Post.

Phyllis Sturmfels can knock out a crocheted poppy in five to six minutes.

The 90-year-old Rotorua woman has made at least 100 poppies for the QE Health Yarnbomb poppy project.

"I've always done crochet and it was a project I was interested in. QE Health is a big part of Rotorua life and has been for a long while."

Mrs Sturmfels said QE Health was a place close to her heart.

"My husband was on the committee, and both he and myself had treatment there. I like the philosophy of the place."

The intention of the project, run by the Rotorua Yarnbombers and Friends of QE Health, is to acknowledge the history of the QE facility and pay homage to local World War II soldiers through a display of knitted poppies.

The poppies will be put inside silhouettes of seven soldiers, which will be placed along the wall of QE Health which faces Memorial Drive.

Mrs Sturmfels said she came from three generations of military families.

"My dad, grandfather and great-grandfather were all returned servicemen."

Annette Bates, co-ordinator of the project, said Mrs Sturmfels' contribution was wonderful.

"It's great that people have been getting behind the celebration of the historical community service. It has had a huge impact on Rotorua."

More than 4000 poppies have been made by locals, as well as people from around the country.

"I'd like to say thank you to the community for getting behind the project."

The aim was to have it finished by the end of March, Mrs Bates said.

Workshops will be held on March 11, 18 and 25 for people to help sew poppies on to soldiers and backdrops.

Graeme Simpson, marketing and communications director for QE Health, said the response to the project had been outstanding.

"We've had an amazing number of kind people make and donate poppies, they are still coming in. I can't wait to see it."

Mrs Sturmfels said she was looking forward to seeing how the project turned out, especially as QE Health will move to a new building next year.

"It's a great finale for this present building. It's got a great history, it'll be nice to commemorate the returned men who were patients there."