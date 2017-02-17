A Real-life Sleeping Beauty: The woman who sleeps for weeks at a time

Delanie Weyer, a 23-year-old woman from the US, suffers from the neurological disorder known as Sleeping Beauty Syndrome, but her life with the condition is far from a fairy tale. Also called Kleine-Levin Syndrome, it causes Delanie to sleep for upwards of 15 hours a day, leaving her unable to live a normal life: she's missed out on holidays, family events and even her own 21st birthday.

The fatigue comes in waves, lasting for weeks at a time. The most recent bout knocked her out for a staggering five weeks. During these periods she can only manage functional activities such as eating or drinking. And the short times when she is awake she can be irritable and delusional. Speaking to US news outlet WCCO, she explained: "I just have no motivation to do anything, very depressed feeling, really frustrated because I don't know what's going on."

via GIPHY

She started showing symptoms at the age of 18. To her mum, Jean Weyer, at first Delanie just seemed like a typical tired teen. She did suspect her daughter may be taking drugs but soon realised something else was wrong when Delanie was unable to wake from what became an onging nightmare.

What is Kleine-Levin Syndrome?

Kleine-Levin Syndrome is an extremely rare condition with only 500 cases known globally, and particularly common in adolescent boys. While there is no cure medication may make a difference by easing the length and strength of the sleeping spells.

Now Delanie spends her waking hours aiming to create awareness and educate people about the disorder. She explains that her "episodes are not a choice" but she is choosing to make the most of this nightmarish situation.

- NZ Herald