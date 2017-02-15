1:11pm Wed 15 February
Cannabis products heading to Middlemore Hospital

Middlemore Hospital will receive cannabis products from medical marijuana company Tilray, it was revealed today.

The Canadian company, which describes itself as a global leader in medical cannabis research and production, released a statement saying it had received necessary approvals in Canada and New Zealand to export medical cannabis to this country.

Tilray would supply Middlemore Hospital in south Auckland with medical cannabis oil containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

"We are proud to be able to offer patients in need access to high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products," said Tilray president Brendan Kennedy.

The first shipment of Tilray products was expected to arrive in Auckland by the end of February.

The announcement follows a recent loosening of medical cannabis laws in New Zealand, which gives the Ministry of Health the ability to approve applications for medicinal cannabis products. Previously all applications had to be signed off by the Health Minister.

Middlemore Hospital has been sought for comment.

- NZ Herald

