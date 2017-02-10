Care worker's minimum-wage fight reaches Supreme Court

Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

A case demanding minimum wage for care workers is today being taken all the way to the Supreme Court.

Wellington woman Jan Lowe was a relief caregiver for disabled and elderly people.

But because she was paid a "subsidy" of $75 for a 24-hour shift, the hourly rate worked out to $3.16.

Ms Lowe is backed by E Tu Union and originally won her case in the Employment Court, which said she was entitled to minimum wage and holiday pay.

That was overturned in the Court of Appeal, where the Ministry of Health and District Health Board argued Ms Lowe wasn't an employee of theirs.

The Supreme Court is now tasked with making a final ruling on the matter.

Speaking outside court, Ms Lowe said she was hopeful "injustice and unfairness" wouldn't be allowed to prevail.

"It's difficult work. I would often get up several times in the night to help people who were confused, and wandering about.

"We just want a fair deal."

Ms Lowe said about 30,000 people worked as respite carers, and this case was important to ensure they were treated properly.

- NZ Herald