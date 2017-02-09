8:55pm Thu 9 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Labour, the Green Party and Grey Power's aged-care inquiry to begin tomorrow

By Isaac Davison

Labour health spokeswoman Annette King, here with party leader Andrew Little, said it was clear many older people are not getting high standards of medical care. Photo / File
Labour health spokeswoman Annette King, here with party leader Andrew Little, said it was clear many older people are not getting high standards of medical care. Photo / File

A new, Opposition-led inquiry into the state of aged care in New Zealand kicks off tomorrow.

Labour and the Greens have again joined forces with Grey Power to hold hearings around the country on the conditions and care for people in rest homes and residential facilities.

It comes six years after the parties held the Aged Care review, and would investigate whether the problems identified in the 2010 report were still occurring.

That inquiry concluded that care for the elderly was nearly at crisis point and said the sector was in "desperate need of a revolution".

Labour's health spokesman Annette King said it was clear that many older people were not getting high standards of medical care.

"We will be investigating whether the issues identified by our 2010 report are still present today, and whether any of the recommendations have been implemented," she said.

Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei said the Government had not followed up on most of the recommendations in the original report.

The personal stories provided to the inquiry would be used to help the parties "set the agenda for a Labour-Green Government", Turei said.

The first meeting will be held tomorrow in Takaka.

Labour, Greens, and the Maori Party held a similar inquiry on homelessness last year.

- NZ Herald

By Isaac Davison

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 09 Feb 2017 21:54:38 Processing Time: 31ms