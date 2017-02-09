Baby's mass of hair picked up in ultrasound

By Charles Wade-Palmer

For some babies it can take months, even years, before their heads are graced with luscious locks, it took this girl just a few weeks in the womb.

Just like her dad, adorable six-month-old Alexis Bartlett from Sydney, Australia has so much hair that her parents were in disbelief at her birth - even after seeing signs in an ultrasound.

Alexis's dad, Adrian Bartlett, 32, said: "At first we were both shocked, it wasn't just her scalp, she had a hairy forehead and hair all over her back-not to mention her hairy butt."

"The ultrasound even showed up that she was going to be hairy so that was a clear indication she was going to be taking after me in those stakes.

"I was born with hair and I've even put together two photos of us as hairy babies to show people where she's inherited it from."

The irony of Alexis having plentiful hair could not be greater as her mum, London-born Nicola Bartlett, also 32, cuts hair for a living.

Adrian, who runs a fire extinguisher firm, said: "It's funny that Nicola, being a hairdresser gave birth to such a hairy baby."

In the Sydney sunshine, Alexis has been able to flaunt her beautiful brown hair when out with her family- earning her hordes of admirers.

"Strangers are always stopping us wherever we go to the extent that we couldn't imagine having a bald baby.

"Shopping always takes a little longer and dinners out always get interrupted by everyone sitting nearby," said Adrian.

Still only six-months-old, Alexis now has shoulder length hair, looking every bit the surfer-type Australia is famed for.

"Our family love her to bits although her great-grandfather hates all the hair ties and hair clips but he will get over it.

"I personally love her hair, I think it adds so much character.

"As we live in Sydney and it's currently summer, we are always taking Alexis outside swimming.

"Everyone said that it would fall out but six months on and it's only getting longer in fact she might be due a haircut soon, I guess Nicola will have to check her diary for appointments."

- Caters