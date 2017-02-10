5:42am Fri 10 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Mother caught day care worker breastfeeding her child on surveillance video

By Valerie Edwards

A North Carolina mother who works at the same day care centre caught another worker breastfeeding her 3-month-old son without permission on surveillance video.

Kaycee Oxendine told WTVD-TV in Durham that security footage inside Carrboro Early School showed a woman adjusting her top and bringing Oxendine's 3-month-old son to her chest to breastfeed him.

Kaycee Oxendine (pictured) said her son's teacher told her he was constipated. Photo / ABC 11
Kaycee Oxendine (pictured) said her son's teacher told her he was constipated. Photo / ABC 11

Oxendine said her son's teacher told her he was constipated, and when another woman working in the nursery asked Oxendine if she could breastfeed the boy to see if it would help, Oxendine twice said no.

"She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed?" Oxendine told the ABC 11.

"And I said no, that's nasty. We don't do things like that."

She then recorded security footage inside the school and was furious to find the woman adjusting her top and bringing Oxendine's three-month-old son to her chest to breastfeed him, Daily Mail reports.

"As a mom, you've taken something from me, because I wasn't able to defend my child," Oxendine said. 'I wasn't there.'

Continued below.

Related Content

Several hours later, Oxendine had to rush her son to the UNC Hospital because she said he became ill and started throwing up, according to ABC.

The child was born prematurely, is lactose intolerant and can't have any milk products.

"To me, a criminal act was committed against him," she said. "Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick because he's lactose intolerant. So you've put something in his body that his body can't digest."

The woman has been fired from the Day Care centre, but Oxendine wants the unidentified woman charged. Photo / Google Maps
The woman has been fired from the Day Care centre, but Oxendine wants the unidentified woman charged. Photo / Google Maps

Day care director Daron Council said an employee reported what happened and the worker is no longer there.

He said nothing like this had ever happened in one of the facilities.

Council told ABC that when he found out what happened Friday, he reported it to the Department of Health and Human Services. He also informed parents of the children who were under the woman's care that day.

Oxendine said the worker was fired, and she wants the woman charged.

Carrboro police said they are investigating, but no charges have been filed so far.

- AP, Daily Mail

By Valerie Edwards

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 10 Feb 2017 07:15:51 Processing Time: 71ms