S Club singer Jo O'Meara hospitalised ahead of Auckland show

S Club 3 singer Jo O'Meara has been rushed to hospital with a serious stomach condition ahead of the group's Auckland performance tonight.

The groups managers said in a statement that the 37-year-old singer from the popular '90s pop group had been forced to pull out of the tour.

"It was first thought that Jo had a terrible bout of food poisoning however early this morning (Feb 3) Jo had to be rushed to hospital where it was confirmed she has a condition known as 'strangulated bowel' and needs immediate medical attention which could result in a fairly major operation," the statement said.

In a follow up statement, ASB Theatre said S Club's management had advised that while O'Meara remained in hospital, her band mates, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh, would still be performing tonight's show.

"Jo would sincerely like to apologise to all the fans she feels she let down for being unable to perform at yesterday's opening night of the tour and is keeping her fingers crossed that all goes well and she can be back out on stage with the other guys in Australia."

S Club 3, formerly S Club 7, are on a '90s-throwback bill with pop groups Liberty X, Atomic Kitten and B*Witched at the Aotea Centre yesterday and tonight.

