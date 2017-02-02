Soft drinks banned at Waitangi events at Treaty grounds to promote health

By Christina Campbell

Soft drinks have been banned at this year's Waitangi events at the Treaty grounds.

Organisers of Waitangi Day celebrations at the grounds have got behind local health organisations by supporting the ban.

CEO Greg McManus says they were approached to consider the ban by a group called Fit for Life, which aims to improve health outcomes for those living in Northland.

He says obesity is a major issue, and it makes sense to support a ban on fizzy.

Mr McManus says lots of health providers make up the stalls at the Treaty Grounds and organisers wanted to help get behind them and what they're trying to achieve.

Alcohol and tobacco are also banned from the Grounds.

- Newstalk ZB