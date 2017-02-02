Exercise list shows what you should be able to do to be fit for your age

Think you're fit? You might want to see if you can complete the basic fitness test matched to your age.

Working with Tim Wright, the creator of Beyond Movement, Virgin Active has devised a checklist of simple exercises you should be able to complete to ensure you are as fit and as mobile as you could be for your age.

Whether you're 22, 32 or 72 - the below movements have been designed as a fitness barometer for those looking to maintain good health. They might not be as easy to complete as you think.

In your 20s you should be able to:

Run 5K in thirty minutesPerform 20 burpees in a rowHold a full plank for one minute each side

Wright says: "Regular exercise, reducing chronic stress, quality sleep and a balanced diet can have enormous health benefits in your 20s and in the future.

"While late nights are tempting in your 20s, try to aim for on average seven hours of good quality sleep per night.'

In your 30s you should be able to:

Run a mile in less than 9 minutesHold a plank for 45 secondsDeadlift more than 50 per cent of your bodyweight

Tim says: "In your 30s, try to be active and break up your day so you're not sitting for extended periods - this helps offset the effects of ageing.

"Examples could be walking in your lunchbreak or investing in a standing desk."

Continued below.

Related Content Megan Nicol Reed: What makes a good mother Kate Middleton reveals new hair for 2017 How to avoid a 'midlife middle'

In your 40s you should be able to:

Sprint for 60 seconds without stopping10x press ups without stoppingTouch your toes comfortably while keeping your legs straight

Tim says: "In your 40s, it's important not to be too reliant on public transport or your car. Over 10,000 steps count as a very active movement day - which is great for the musculoskeletal system [your joints, muscles and bones]."

In your 50S you should be able to:

Run at a moderate pace for 60 seconds without stopping5x burpees without stoppingLower yourself into a cross-legged sitting position on the floor (without using your hands) and then return to standing

Wright says: "Between the ages of 50 and 70 we lose about 30 per cent of our muscle strengths so it's important to maintain a fitness regime.

"However, as well as looking after your physical performance, make sure to give yourself headspace each day, building in at least five minutes of relaxation."

In your 60S you should be able to:

Regularly take more than 10,000 steps in a dayPerform 12 bodyweight squats without stoppingTouch your fingertips with one hand over your shoulder and the other behind your back

Wright says: "According to the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP), those over the age of 65 have a 1 in 3 chance of sustaining a fall, even if they are in good health.

"Ageing impairs balance, muscles and joints and is made worse with long periods of sitting down so try to incorporate regular exercise throughout the week in your 60s."

In your 70S you should be able to:

Walk a mile in less than 16 minutesClimb a flight of stairs with 10 steps in under 30 seconds comfortablyRise to stand from a chair without using hands or arms and repeat 12+ times in 30 seconds

Wright says: "The likelihood of sustaining a fall increasing in your 70s, making it even more important to remain active.

"Never exercised before? Remember to start with small, achievable and personal goals such as taking up swimming a couple of times a week or walking the dog daily."

- Daily Mail