Pete Evan's wife Nicola Robinson, formerly Nicky Watson, reveals her flying meal of choice

She follows a strict paleo diet alongside her husband, celebrity chef Pete Evans.

And former glamour model Nicola Robinson, previously known as Nicky Watson, has revealed her paleo option when flying, sharing a photo of her meal of choice online.

Nicola, who goes by the Instagram moniker Nutrition Mermaid, shared a photo with her 31,000 followers of an avocado cut in half, paired with a bottle of health tonic.

The social media snap showed an avocado cut in half, with a bottle of a health drink called Hilbilby Fire Tonic, which is made from a "traditional gypsy recipe".

Plane food, that is by no means plain food! @hilbilbyculturedfood's firetonic brings out the best in absolutely everything! #speciesappropriate A photo posted by Nicola Robinson Evans (@nutritionmermaid) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

"Plane food, that is by no means plain food!" The former Playboy model captioned the pic.

"@hilbilbyculturedfood's fire tonic brings out the best in absolutely everything!"

Nicola also added the hashtag #speciesappropriate, a likely reference to the paleo ethos of humans only eating certain types of food.

The lad's mag model started dating Pete in 2011, with the couple marrying in 2016.

She is credited with introducing Pete to the paleo lifestyle shortly after they began seeing each other.

Shiko's getting in early! A photo posted by Nicola Robinson Evans (@nutritionmermaid) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:02pm PST

Before her relationship with the celebrity chef, Nicola went by the name Nicky Watson and was married to Warriors owner Eric Watson, divorcing in 2006.

She now leads a relatively reclusive life on a farm owned by her and Pete in Queensland, recently making a rare public appearance at the Australian Open on the weekend.

But she could be one day joined by a child, with Pete revealing to TV Week he is open to the idea of having kids with Nicola.

He already has two daughters from a previous marriage.

"I'm a very happy man to share my life with such a beautiful woman," Pete said.

"I'm not sure what the future holds - we'll see what happens."

