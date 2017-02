Police are looking for an 89-year-old man with dementia who has gone missing from his New Plymouth home.

Bill Workman left his home on Barrett Rd in Whalers Gate about 5 o'clock this morning.

He left in his 2002 silver Mazda Atenza, registration FWY869.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Workman or his car to call 111.

- NZ Herald