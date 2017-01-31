Traumatic incident team at Massey Primary School after 10-year-old child dies in tragic circumstances

Cherie Howie is a reporter for the Herald on Sunday.

A Ministry of Education traumatic incident team was at a West Auckland school today following the death of a 10-year-old child in tragic circumstances.

Massey Primary School board of trustees chairman Kurt Jarrett confirmed the child was a pupil at the school.

Police Inspector Brett Batty had earlier confirmed the child's death on Friday night, and that there were no suspicious circumstances. Police are supporting the child's family.

Jarrett said this afternoon the school, which has a roll of about 470, was helping everyone affected.

"The school is supporting the family, students, the staff and the general community, because this is a small community."

Today was the first day of the new school year and the ministry's traumatic incident team was on-site all day.

"We had counselling for students and staff ... I've been very impressed with the trauma team."

Support was also offered over the long weekend, Jarrett said.

He did not want to say whether the child was a boy or girl, or if the child had siblings at the same school.

Continued below.

Related Content Child, 10, dies in tragic circumstances in West Auckland Mental health killings lead to DHB overhaul Kyle MacDonald: How to respond to people with depression

His own reaction to the child's death had been one of "shock", he said.

"I'm a father myself."

The father of one of the child's friends posted on Facebook last week saying he was shocked.

"What do our children know of death? Do they fully understand the concept of death?

"So tonight we are going to have a family meeting about death ... and what our children really know about these subjects.

"What do your kids know? Maybe it is time for a chat with your loved ones as well?"

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- NZ Herald