The foods you shouldn't be eating for breakfast

Whether you're positive, negative or on the fence about breaking the fast with food first thing in the morning, you can't deny that breakfast gets a lot of press.

And with everything from croissants to poached eggs and even breakfast salads filling the shelves at the supermarkets, it can be daunting to know what to eat for your first meal.

The Daily Mail spoke to leading Sydney-based nutritionist, Lyndi Cohen, about what you should and shouldn't be eating for breakfast.

Yoghurts

According to Ms Cohen, yoghurt isn't always the dietary angel that many people assume.

"Yoghurt can be a great form of calcium, which many women need, but generally the sweetened options in the shops aren't as good for you," she said.

Instead, try the unsweetened or Greek full fat varieties and flavour them with nuts and fruit.

Ms Cohen advocates reading the ingredients list whenever you're not sure how much sugar is in something, and being aware that many companies will use multiple words for the word sugar:

"Molasses, glucose, syrup and more are all words companies use for sugar. Beware!," she said.

Cereals

For decades, cereals such as muesli, cornflakes and rice puffs or bubbles have been the staple of many people's breakfasts.

However, when it comes to what they do to your waistline, the facts may force you to think twice.

"If you're going to eat cereal, I recommend wholegrain versions such as All Bran, Sultana Bran and dry toasted mueslis,' Ms Cohen said.

A good test of whether or not your cereal is healthy is to see how quickly it dissolves in your milk

"Dry toasted mueslis generally come without added sugars and are much better for your health.

Ms Cohen said your safest bet is porridge, which can be sweetened with fruit and nuts.

"Naturally-occurring sugars are good for you," she said.

Pastries

While most people know that pastries such as croissants and pains au chocolat aren't the healthiest choice when you first wake up, that doesn't stop so many of us reaching for them when we order a coffee in a cafe at 8am.

"Pastries do very little for your health apart from taste good," Ms Cohen said.

"While I don't call any foods 'bad', I do think these should be seen as weekend treats rather then everyday foods."

Wholegrain toast paired with boiled or poached eggs, spinach and avocado are much better morning shouts than porridge.

Even better, they should keep you full until lunch, too.

Cereal bars

According to many nutritionists, cereal bars bought from the shops are to be avoided at all costs.

Packed with sugars, artificial sweeteners and bad things, while they seem like a quick fix, in reality they're anything but.

"I stay away from the snack bar aisle and breakfast bars in general as while it is possible to get it right, it's pretty difficult," Ms Cohen said.

"I'm a big fan of a banana and some nuts; just as convenient, but much better nutritionally."

It's also worth avoiding breakfast drinks such as fruit smoothies and juices if they don't fill you up, as you'll just consume more later anyway.

"In general, I believe if you can find ways to have veggies at breakfast, then you're doing well," Ms Cohen said.

"Bizarrely, I love chickpeas in the morning!"

