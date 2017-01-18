Farm Girl Jen: 50-year-old farmer reveals secret to her toned body

A fifty-year-old fitness fanatic has revealed the secret to her youthful physique and rock hard abs.

Despite having lived for half a century, Jennifer King known as Farm Girl Jen online, claims she "never felt fitter."

The brunette from North Carolina, USA, tones up with incredible strength stunts such as tyre flipping and sledge hammer swings.

She has over 155k subscribers and makes over $100,000 a year through her YouTube channel Banshee Moon.

Jennifer said: "Fifty has been great so far. I got my midlife crisis six speed manual transmission muscle car that I always wanted.

"I'm not digging the wrinkles but being older and wiser and having some success sits pretty well with me.

"I am stronger and leaner than ever and I am sure that it is mostly due to a heavy weightlifting program.

"Getting old and dying are natural stages of life but I like to think that I am doing it on my terms for as long as possible and with as much grace and dignity as I can muster."

She said: "I started working out as a young teenager doing aerobics and running.

"I did some weightlifting starting in my mid to late 20s but didn't get serious about the weights until just about eight years ago when I started doing crossfit where we did a lot of Olympic lifting, and then about four years ago I added a strength program to my regimen."

Now Jennifer stays healthy by racking up 10,000 steps a day and alternating between crossfit and strength training.

She said: "I do a lot of tempo work with weights and some outside work like sled push and pull, sledgehammer swings and tire flipping with pull ups, push-ups and sit-ups as daily activities."

"Sometimes when I can't make it to the gym I'll just do a HIIT (high intensity interval training) workout with kettlebells and body weight moves.

"As for diet, I like a variety of fish, meat, and vegetables. I avoid processed foods, especially those containing refined sugars.

"I feel that good diet and exercise are keys to a good life - not just fitness but also to happiness. I feel that a healthy lifestyle can cure all manner of physical and mental ailments."

The fit farmer has been posting videos with her husband Jason since 2012.

She said: "I never imagined I would become a social media star at this age.

"I am an outgoing person in general but consider myself shy in front of large crowds so I am a bit out of my comfort zone sometimes with being the entertainer.

"It's funny that this all started with my husband making a few videos of what I do for fun and I am flabbergasted at how much the whole thing has just kind of exploded.

"It amuses us that when we travel, people will come up and tell us that they watch us all the time.

"It is a little strange when people whom you've never met, feel that they know you personally."

She added:" I'm really enjoying that people tell me I inspire them to make better choices and make their health a number one priority in their lives."