How Khloe Kardashian got her 'revenge' body

Khloe Kardashian's trainer has revealed the secrets to getting the reality star's enviable body.

After the 32-year-old's marriage to former NBA star Lamar Odom fell apart, Khloe used her problems to motivate herself to achieve her fitness goals.

And although her new show Revenge Body is all about hitting the gym to make an ex see what they're missing, her trainer Gunnar Peterson says Khloe's goal was to get her life together.

To do this, he told the Sydney Morning Herald's Holly Byrnes that he trained her as he would an athlete.

"I don't know if it started as 'I'm going to get a revenge body'," he said.

"I think it was 'I'm going to get it together so I feel great about me' and she realised she was purging so much bad stuff."

In order to get Khloe in shape but maintain her famous Kardashian curves, he put her on a variation of the program he uses for most of his clients.

This included squats, lunges, sled pushing and boxing to work the biggest muscle groups.

To work the upper body, he had Khloe doing pull ups, push ups, shoulder presses and twisting presses.

Mr Peterson said that Khloe's transformation led to her cutting "dead weight" out of her life - both literally and figuratively.

But although he - as well as the rest of the world - was well versed in the drama in her life, his role also included listening.

"As a trainer, you can never give advice," he explained.

