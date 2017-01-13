Doctors offered $200 an hour to break strike, union says

By Martin Johnston

The Waikato District Health Board is offering resident doctors up to $200 an hour to work during next week's strike, the doctors' union says.

"It is disappointing that Waikato DHB is prepared to pay a considerably higher rate of pay than normal in order to entice resident doctors to work and undermine the strike action," said Resident Doctors' Association national secretary Deborah Powell.

"It would appear the DHB mistakenly believes this will be sufficient encouragement for members to give up their desire to work safer rosters."

But the DHB's director of people and performance, Greg Peploe, said: "We firmly reject that we are paying individuals to break a strike or not to strike."

"Waikato DHB has a statutory and moral obligation to provide clinical services to the patients of the Waikato region."

"Where non-union RMOs [resident medical officers], or union members who feel they are unable to support the industrial action advocated by a minority of their colleagues, have agreed to work and undertake additional duties outside their normal rostered duties, then Waikato DHB will recompense those individuals.

"The specific rates vary and are considered cost-effective for the specific circumstances. The $200 per hour cited by the union is an outlier.

The planned strike will involve a complete withdrawal of labour by union members for 73 hours from 7am on Tuesday to 8am on Friday.

