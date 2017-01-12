How sleep deprived are you? Lost sleep calculator reveals how tired you are

Think you're getting enough shut-eye? You may want to take this test, which reveals just how sleep deprived you really are.

The new tool will reveal your sleep loss to show your weekly, monthly, yearly and even lifetime deprivation, as well as what else you could have done in that time.

The tool also reveals how many hours people have been kept awake thinking about various things, such as food, work and sex.

The team at the interior brand Hillarys.co.uk are behind the Lost Sleep Calculator.

• Take the test here

Visitors to the site are asked to input their age and how many hours of sleep they got during the night before.

The Lost Sleep Calculator then reveals whether the person really is sleep deprived and, if so, how much sleep they are losing over a week, month, year and their lifetime overall.

The tool also takes brand new data from a poll of 2,550 Britons aged 18 or over and uses this to reflect how long a user spends sleepless because of niggling thoughts.

The poll found that respondents are regularly kept awake by thinking about topics ranging from rows with family and friends through to sex with their partners, or without them.

The website also reveals some more serious findings about the consequences of sleeplessness, such as how many people report loneliness and bad moods.

A spokesperson for the site who created the tool said: "Many of us get into that competitive tiredness debate, where we feel like we are far more tired than our partner or peers and are far more stressed.

"It's commonplace to complain of feeling like a zombie, but are we really as sleep deprived as we think?"

- Daily Mail