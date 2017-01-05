Mike King raises concerns after finding teen's suicide video on Facebook

Facebook is refusing to take down a link to a video showing a 12-year-old girl taking her own life, alarming experts in the field.



Television personality and mental health advocate Mike King came across the video link.



He says his major concern was that young children might see that video and think that it is an option for them as well.



King contacted Kiwi psychotherapist Kyle McDonald who asked Facebook to take down the link.



McDonald said Facebook replied that the link doesn't violate its community standards.



• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Canterbury Support Line: 0800 777 846

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- Newstalk ZB