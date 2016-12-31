Gastro bug hits tramping party in Nelson Lakes National Park

A group of trampers has been struck down with a gastro bug in the Nelson Lakes National Park.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) has put extra hand sanitiser and bleach in huts along the 80km Travers-Sabine walking circuit, which the party of 16 was on.

DoC Nelson Lakes Operations Manager John Wotherspoon said a hut warden raised the alarm yesterday that some members of the group of New Zealanders were unwell with vomiting and diarrhoea.

"DOC staff have since flown the track and ascertained that the party appears to be the main group affected at this stage, however, there are other isolated reports of people being unwell," he said.

The group would be coming out of the area today and be put up in an empty DoC house until they felt better.

Wotherspoon said the department had been in close contact with public health specialists.

"We are advising all trampers to take extra precautions with hand washing and cleaning of equipment."

Trampers were urged to clean, wash and dry their hands before and after using the toilet, before handling food or touching food preparation surfaces.

"Signs are being erected at huts to warn of the risk."

