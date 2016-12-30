Smoking helpline Quitline prepares for New Year influx of calls

Quitline has revealed the top reasons New Zealanders who contacted them decided to give up smoking in 2016.

Almost half stated they wished to improve their overall health as the No 1 driver.

"People choose to quit smoking for all sorts of reasons, usually for more than one reason," said Andrew Slater, chief executive of the national phone-based helpline.

"Quitting smoking is not an easy thing for everyone; most people don't succeed on their first attempt, but you need to keep trying.

"That's why calling Quitline (0800 778 778) is a great place to start."

Salter said the holiday season is a particularly difficult time to stop because of parties, barbecues and other family gatherings.

"With New Year's resolutions being made, Quitline will see its biggest influx of calls around this period.

"This is a key time for many people trying to kick the smoking habit and therefore calls to Quitline increase by 50 per cent throughout January and February."

Why people who contacted Quitline said they wanted to stop smoking:

1. To improve their health - 45 per cent

2. Quitting for 'me' - 13% per cent

3. Because of the cost - 11 per cent

4. Family/whanau - 9 per cent

5. To be a role model for my kids - per cent

Pregnant smokers' top five reasons for giving up:

1. To be a role model for my kids - 33 per cent

2. To improve my health - 28 per cent

3. Family/whanau - 15 per cent

4. Quitting for 'me' - 5 per cent

5. Because of the cost - 4 per cent

The main 'triggers' for smokers to light up:

1. Stress - 39 per cent

2. Doing something else (eg, being on the phone, having a coffee, driving, etc ) - 20 per cent

3. Drinking alcohol - 13 per cent

4. Boredom - 13 per cent

5. Out with friends or workmates - 10 per cent

- NZ Herald