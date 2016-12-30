Generous Kiwis dig deep for young Auckland dad with brain cancer

Generous Kiwis have donated thousands of dollars towards helping a young Auckland father who has been given only months to live.
Ben Suisala, 25, is battling hard after being diagnosed with an anaplastic astrocytoma brain tumour - or Grade 3 brain cancer - in February. The diagnosis came after he suffered months of severe headaches.
The father of two girls, 2-year-old Luca and 4-month-old Lake, has been told he may only have months to live.
The Herald shared his story today.
Just before 2pm, just over $25,000 had been donated by people from around the country who were touched by the family's situation.
The funds have been donated to a Givealittle page set up by Ben and wife Jess's friends in a bid to help them get alternative treatment that is not currently funded.
The treatment, which would involve a course of immunotherapy drug Avastin, would cost them around $10,000 a month.
Jess Suisala said: "The treatment would be expensive and it can have quite bad side effects.
"But it could also improve his quality of life. So we're looking at giving it a go.''
Before being diagnosed, the young father and former Auckland Grammar student was fit and healthy and enjoyed looking after himself.
He played sport and had a passion for rugby; playing for Grammar Carlton Rugby and the New South Wales Country Eagles, in Sydney, two years ago.
Those who made donations sent messages of encouragement to Suisala and his family.
A guest donor who gifted $500 wrote: "Dear Ben, I was very saddened to read of your situation recently. It's impossible to fathom why such a horrible thing could happen to such good people.
"I remember you at AGS and GC rugby as such a humble guy despite your obvious tremendous talent on the field and I have nothing but respect for you.
"I hope that this helps give you and yours the best possible outcome. My thoughts and prayers got out to you all.''