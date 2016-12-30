Generous Kiwis dig deep for young Auckland dad with brain cancer

Generous Kiwis have donated thousands of dollars towards helping a young Auckland father who has been given only months to live.

Ben Suisala, 25, is battling hard after being diagnosed with an anaplastic astrocytoma brain tumour - or Grade 3 brain cancer - in February. The diagnosis came after he suffered months of severe headaches.

The father of two girls, 2-year-old Luca and 4-month-old Lake, has been told he may only have months to live.

The Herald shared his story today.

Just before 2pm, just over $25,000 had been donated by people from around the country who were touched by the family's situation.

The funds have been donated to a Givealittle page set up by Ben and wife Jess's friends in a bid to help them get alternative treatment that is not currently funded.

The treatment, which would involve a course of immunotherapy drug Avastin, would cost them around $10,000 a month.

Jess Suisala said: "The treatment would be expensive and it can have quite bad side effects.

"But it could also improve his quality of life. So we're looking at giving it a go.''

Before being diagnosed, the young father and former Auckland Grammar student was fit and healthy and enjoyed looking after himself.

Continued below.

Related Content Road toll at 13 after missing motorcyclist found dead near Mt Cook Former All Black Mike Burgoyne passes away Rogue collectors dumping rubbish

He played sport and had a passion for rugby; playing for Grammar Carlton Rugby and the New South Wales Country Eagles, in Sydney, two years ago.

Those who made donations sent messages of encouragement to Suisala and his family.

A guest donor who gifted $500 wrote: "Dear Ben, I was very saddened to read of your situation recently. It's impossible to fathom why such a horrible thing could happen to such good people.

"I remember you at AGS and GC rugby as such a humble guy despite your obvious tremendous talent on the field and I have nothing but respect for you.

"I hope that this helps give you and yours the best possible outcome. My thoughts and prayers got out to you all.''

- NZ Herald