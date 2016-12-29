Junior doctors to strike again in the New Year

Junior doctors are expected to walk off the job again in the New Year as negotiations between district health boards and unions over rosters fell through.

The New Zealand Resident Doctors' Association (NZRDA) has written to the DHBS about their intent to issue strike notices.

A union ballot for a three-day strike starting on January 17 was expected to close today.

According to the health boards, almost 1000 surgical or other procedures had to be rescheduled because of the two-day strikes in October and 900 patients had their first specialist appointments rescheduled. More than 2000 follow-up appointments also had to be rescheduled.

The DHBs claim that despite promising rosters that would give junior doctors "some of the best working hours in the world" negotiations broke down again just before Christmas.

Negotiations were focused on 140 rosters the doctors' union said contributed to staff fatigue.

The NZRDA has previously said the rostered seven nights in a row and 12 days in a row contributed to high levels of exhaustion.

In a survey of more than 3000 resident doctors, 1182 revealed they had made a mistake because of fatigue from working long, late hours. And 275 had fallen asleep at the wheel on their way home.

The union said the negotiations were never about money.

Today, the DHBs said they had agreed to reduce the number of consecutive night and day shifts that registered medical officers could be rostered on and ensure there was a contractual entitlement for the appropriate rest time.

"Now the union is demanding that the days off, which result from these changes, must be linked to weekend days off."

Julie Patterson, lead CEO for the DHBs' employment relations programme, said this shift for "lifestyle rosters" would significantly affect the quality and timeliness of services to the public.

"Hospitals provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week and, as we all know, people don't get sick only between 8am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday."

She called on the union to acknowledge DHBs were there to serve the health needs of New Zealanders - not just the "pay and lifestyle interests" pursued by the union.

Patterson also expressed concern about the effect the union demands would have on doctor training.

