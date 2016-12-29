Jasmin Floyd grows a second skeleton as she struggles with Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

Ii all started when Jasmin Floyd was on her way to kindergarten and complained of a stiff neck.

Her mother didn't worry too much and thought it must be because of how her daughter was sleeping.

The family had just moved to Connecticut, a northeastern state in the US, but it turned out to be the beginning of the mother and daughter's worst nightmare - it was when Ms Floyd's body began trapping her inside it.

CNN reports Ms Floyd was diagnosed with FOP (Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva), which is known as the mannequin disease.

It is causing Ms Floyd to grow a second skeleton, as her ligaments and muscle slowly turn to bone.

It's a rare disease that affects 1 in two million people and it is slowly immobilising Ms Floyd.

There are only 700 confirmed cases in the whole world and flare-ups, growing unnecessary bone, happens spontaneously and usually after things like immunisations, falls and viral illnesses.

Surgery to get bone removed can make the condition worse because more bone will continue to grow around the healing wound.

Ms Floyd's shoulders were the first to freeze up, and now the 23-year-old is doing everything she possibly can with the movement she has left, she even loves washing dishes.

Ms Floyd told CNN she was told she would live until she was 45, and bone was now growing around her rib cage.

"Even though my lungs are healthy, the area around them is not," she said.

She wrote on her blog, One Spirit. Two Skeletons, she had a sudden flare up of FOP in April and began to lose movement in her jaw.

"In just three months I went from having over one inch of jaw mobility to less than one centimetre," she said.

"This progression affected many aspects of my life - primarily my diet, but also talking at length and being able to brush my teeth. I'm still working on adapting to the changes and figuring things out."

Ms Floyd was diagnosed with the disease when she was five and a half months old.

The extra bone development acts as a bridge across her joints, restricting her movement and trapping her inside her own body.

On her gofundme page she said she had lost mobility in her neck, elbows and hips and has chronic pain, bony lesions on her back and scoliosis.

The extra bone around her ribcage is also restricting her lung capacity.

Ms Floyd told CNN having the disease was intimidating.

"Something I can't control is trying to take over my body," she said.

One of the first indications Ms Floyd had FOP was a tiny lump that grew on her big toe after she was born.

According to CNN, the doctor told her parents not to worry but their young daughter began growing other bony lesions on her back.

Her mother RoJeanne Doege said they went to four different doctors before they finally got the diagnoses.

"The more we learnt we knew there was nothing we could do - absolutely nothing we could do to make it go away, make it better," she said.

"The helplessness both my husband and I felt - it was just enormous - like she deserved so much more."

Despite the chronic illness, Ms Floyd is keeping positive and trying to take back as much control as she can.

On her blog she focuses on the positives and talks about experiences she has travelling and spending time with family.

Ms Doege said her daughter was "beautiful, smart, creative, fun-loving, kind and talented".

"She loves writing, reading, doing crafts, photography, travelling, public speaking and her Maine Coon cat, Prancer," Ms Doege wrote on her daughter's gofundme page.

"We want her to be able to have the things she wants and needs to navigate successfully and enjoyably in this world."

