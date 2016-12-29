Why 2016 was actually a great year

We get it, has had some bad moments.

If you spend any time at all on the internet, you can't avoid the memes, comments and social media posts condemning the year that was, and wishing it over already.

It's clear 2016 is public enemy number one.

Part of the despair has been a result of the seismic shift in western politics this year driven by a palpable anger at the political establishment, precipitating seemingly unlikely wins for the Brexit campaign and Donald Trump.

But more than anything, the malcontent has been spurred on by the seemingly endless line of celebrity deaths.

The past few days alone we lost beloved singer George Michael, hugely adored actress Carrie Fisher and pioneering astronomer Vera Rubin. Just to kick us when we're down, apparently.

Sure, nothing can bring back Prince, Muhammad Ali, David Bowie, or Leonard Cohen.

But there was a lot to smile about in 2016.

For instance, remember that silly ALS ice bucket challenge that had everyone tipping freezing water on their heads? Well, the money it raised actually led to medical researchers discovering a gene linked to the disease this year.

The social media campaign related to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis raised more than $130 million in a 30-day period for research on the disease.

It was able to fully fund a number of projects, one of which found a new gene related to the disease which gives scientists their first hope at developing a treatment or cure.

It's just one of many things a Facebook user in the UK has cited in an online Christmas Day rant about how good 2016 actually was.

Among other things he said we should all be thankful for is SeaWorld announcing it will no longer breed killer whales in captivity, scientists confirming the Ozone layer above Antarctica appears to be healing itself, the fact we created a 100 per cent effective ebola vaccine, major advancements in solar power, a 60 per cent drop in global malaria cases, a global push towards renewable energy and the fact that tiger numbers increased in the wild for the first time in a century.

And because nothing seems to occupy the masses more than celebrities, Leo finally got his Oscar. Rejoice.

Everything on his long list isn't 100 per cent 2016. For instance the 60 per cent decline in malaria cases (since 2000) was a figure declared last year by the World Health Organisation and UNICEF.

But he certainly has a point. And judging by the reaction to the post, plenty of people agree.

After being posted on Christmas morning, at the time of writing, it has been shared nearly 20,000 times and been 'liked' more than 32,000 times.

It may be no match for all the hand-wringing and general despair about how 2016 turned out but let's not forget our rose-tinted glasses.

So for all the doomsday prophesies about a Donald Trump White House and heartache from all the fallen stars this year, don't forget the good stuff. Because there's always a stranger on the internet who can remind you.

Read the post here, but a warning: There is some colourful language involved.

- news.com.au