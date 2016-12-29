Editorial: 'Tis the season for tummy bugs

By Tracey Chatterton - Hawkes Bay Today

There is nothing pleasant about a gastro-type illness, just ask the 5000-or-so people who became ill from Havelock North's contaminated water in August.

During the outbreak, a friend told me she was in so much pain all she could do was cry.

Now is the time to be spending long days at the beach and coming home to crank up the barbecue in the backyard.

However, the warmer weather creates the perfect condition for bacteria, viruses and parasites in food.

No one wants to be ill at this time of year so it pays to take care with food preparation.

The emergency department at Hawke's Bay Hospital is already seeing too many people with gastro-type illnesses likely caused by poor food handling and hygiene.

At the moment, the doctors and nurses are rushed off their feet treating holidaymakers - many of them who shouldn't be there.

People coming in with allergies, gastro-illnesses and minor cuts and bruises could end up waiting hours to be seen as doctors attend to those with more urgent medical needs.

They are asking people to seek help from an accident and medical centre or pharmacy first.

Your local pharmacist will definitely have something to get that hay fever under control.

To avoid any non-festive surprises this summer take care when handling food and remember the basics of washing your hands before handling food.

Also make sure to defrost frozen food well, and use separate utensils when handling raw, pre-cooked and cooked food. Leftovers should be reheated once and eaten within two days.

So enjoy that leftover festive feast but remember when it's time to put it in the bin instead.