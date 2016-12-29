Trampoline enthusiast jumps for six hours

By Alice Lock - Hawkes Bay Today

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Zirk Engelbrecht flipped forwards, backwards and into foam pits for six straight hours as people wondered if he'd gone mad.

He collected an array of wrist bands as he jumped continuously at the opening of Flip Out Trampoline Arena Hawke's Bay this week.

"I loved it and didn't want to leave it was so awesome. The staff were like wow you're still here, I think they thought I was a bit crazy," Mr Engelbrecht said.

The 21-year-old found out about the opening on Facebook the night before.

"A friend and I saw at 11:30pm online that it opened at 9am so we agreed to get up early and beat the rush."

They both arrived at the arena at 8:30am and had to wait at the front gate before they were allowed in to start jumping.

Mr Engelbrecht said the indoor park had so many different features, which kept them entertained for hours.

There are dozens of trampolines where people can jump and do flips or tricks off the wall or in to the foam pit.

"I have a trampoline at home but it is nothing like the ones here. I wanted to see what tricks I could do as it's so safe, my tramp at home doesn't even have padding."

Mr Engelbrecht said he felt like he could do everything and anything and managed to pull off a triple front flip in to the foam pit.

"I had never done that before so that was pretty cool and it was good as the landing was soft even if you landed on your head it didn't hurt."

Continued below.

Related Content Video Zirk flips out in Hastings Man arrested in Auckland after allegedly pulling a firearm on police officer during pursuit Pregnant women may be having stranger's child after IVF mix-up

The staff also got behind him and gave his last hour of jumping free.

Owner Rebecca Varcoe said he just kept coming back for more and with the hot weather he must have got a good workout.

Mr Engelbrecht said he didn't feel the burn until later that evening when he stopped moving around.

"I guess the adrenaline was pumping when I was there but when I started to rest at home I felt a bit of pain. It won't stop me from going back again today though."

The passion for trampolining started when he was 14 but due to other commitments he has never pursued it competitively.

Now working at Razos Engineering, Mr Englebrecht said he would struggle to find the time so was planning on making the most of it until he started back next month.

Mrs Varcoe said the opening day went well and they were looking forward to a busy January.