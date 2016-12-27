Cancer patient wins year's worth of pizza - then donates it to food bank

By Our Foreign Staff

A Pennsylvania man going through treatment for colon cancer won a restaurant's raffle for a year's worth of free pizza and then donated his prize to a food bank.

Thirty-six-year-old Josh Katrick, of Northampton, had just completed his eighth round of chemotherapy when he learned he was the winner of a contest sponsored by his favourite neighbourhood restaurant.

After hearing of Mr Katrick's plans to donate the pizza to the Northampton Food Bank, the owners of Mario's Pizza decided to double down and offer the prize to both him and the food bank.

Mr Katrick says he's been getting so much from family, friends and strangers during the past few months that he wanted to give back to those who could use the pizza more.

"You know the saying, 'When life gives you lemons make lemonade,' well, when life gives you pizza, give away a slice," he told CNN.

"After everything I went through these last few months - I met so many people and have been receiving so much - I felt I wanted to give back." Mr Katrick said. "The food bank are very thankful. They're amazed by it. They will put it to good use"

Roughly 1,200 people entered the contest to walk away with 2 very large pizzas and soda, every month for the next year.

"I thought someone would win, they'd be excited, come in and get their pizzas, but a story like this to come out of a contest like that..." Giuseppe Aiello, the son of the family-run pizzeria's co-owner, told CNN affiliate WFMZ. "It's better to give than receive, and especially during this time of year - Christmas," Aiello said.

This article was originally published by The Telegraph.

- Daily Telegraph UK