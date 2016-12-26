Schoolgirl, autism and ADHD stuns the internet with rendition of Hallelujah

By Charlie Moore

A schoolgirl has become an internet sensation with her rendition of Hallelujah which has been watched 3 million times.

Kayleigh Rogers, 10, performed Leonard's Cohen's classic hit for her Christmas concert at Killard House School in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, Daily Mail reports.

She has autism and ADHD, which results in learning delays with literacy and numeracy.

Her performance has been enjoyed by stunned viewers from the UK, Australia, America and Japan.

Her headteacher Colin Millar told Newsbeat: "She'd be a very quiet little girl, but when she sings, she just opens up.

"She gets so much confidence from the singing. All my kids have talents, as well as barriers, and this is hers."

Thousands have praised Kayleigh, who normally sings at her Presbyterian church, on social media.

Anaximandro Doleo wrote: "The sky is the limit, God bless!!!"

Danielle Lippard Feldman said: 'Would love to be able to download this to my music library! Well done, Kaylee and choir. This is my new favorite rendition of this song. Merry Christmas!'

Willie Beukes wrote simply: "Very beautiful."

