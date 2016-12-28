Trainer helps fiance lose 16kg

Growing up in England, Ben Yabsley played soccer and always did a winter and summer sport at school. As soon as he was old enough, he joined the local gym. But it took an injury and a push from his fiance to propel him into a career in fitness.

"Before becoming a personal trainer I was working 6am-4pm at a timber yard in the Mount. I had dropped out of school early because I thought it was the 'cool thing to do' and working for someone else seemed easy at the time. I got money coming in week by week and thought it was the life but I soon realised that there was more out there and I needed a change."

When he ruptured his ACL (a crucial ligament in the knee) and had to undergo surgery, going through rehab ignited his interest in how exercise could change the body.

"I thought how cool it was seeing how my body was adapting and changing from the surgery. I considered how amazing what our bodies can do and I talked to my fiance Sophie Spiers about doing something in that industry but did nothing about it.

One day I came home and she told me, 'We're moving to Hamilton. I've enrolled you in a course'.

"I owe a lot to her, really, as if she hadn't given me the push I wouldn't probably be where I am today and I have never looked back."

Now a personal trainer at Aspire Gym in Bethlehem, he runs the 10 to 12-week challenges with fellow trainer Chris Seymour. The challenges have proved so popular, many return to do them again.

"I love every part of my job, but the 10/12-week challenge is the icing on the cake! It's so motivating training a group of complete strangers who all become friends at the end of it. The aim is to try and break down that scary barrier of going to the gym and making it fun and inspiring.

"I take two out of the four days with the earliest time of 6am. It really helps to get me out of bed knowing that I have a group of 10 or more ladies waiting to have fun and exercise."

He enjoys seeing his clients meet their goals, whatever they may be.

"When it comes to helping clients, I have had lots of successes, from helping people lose 5, 10, 15kg and more, to helping people train for events like marathons, half marathons or 10k runs. Sometimes I just have people who want to get better at sport or fitter in general.

"But I think the main achievement for me in my job is helping people to create the habits they need to prepare them to get them to the end result.

"Everyone knows to a point how to lose weight and how to get fit, the problem is doing it - so the main thing is to focus on the plan and the habits and the rest will fall into place."

A common hurdle his clients face is fitting in exercise when they are busy.

"If clients say they are busy, I try to get them in still and help them leave feeling 100 per cent better than when they've finished. At the end of the day my main mission is for everyone to leave the gym feeling better than they did when they walked in."

He generally practises what he preaches.

"My healthiest habit would have to be my exercise habits. In some ways I am active most if not every day. Whether it be a gym workout or a walk or run on the weekend. Most people think you have to smash yourself at the gym for hours, but just being active in some way everyday can make you a lot healthier and happier."

He allows himself treats and many clients will be pleased to know he doesn't disapprove of chocolate, as long as it is just now and then.

"My unhealthiest habit would have to be my love for chocolate. I think I could eat it three meals a day if I could! But, hey, at the end of he day it shows we are all human."

His biggest supporter remains Sophie, who not only encouraged him into the business but became one of his first clients.

"One of the hardest things to do is train your fiance, partner or wife as they often won't listen," says Ben.

However, he clearly did something right - working with Ben got her into regular habits and she has now lost over 16kg, ready to slip into that wedding dress later in the year.

"It is sticking to those habits and consistently that gets those results, and it is the greatest thing to see people achieve goals not just through their work, but seeing it as fun, and making exercise part of their life. If I can help people achieve that, and get a healthier life, then it is such a satisfying job."