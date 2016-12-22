Stay away from hospitals unless there is an emergency, people told

By Imran Ali - Northern Advocate

The Northland District Health Board is calling on sick and injured people to contact their GPs or White Cross first unless it is an emergency as public hospitals struggle to cope with patient numbers this festive season.

A similar call was made by St John Northern region for people to call ambulances only when needed and not for minor injuries such as stubbed toes as paramedics prepare for an increased workload, particularly in coastal areas.

NDHB spokeswoman Liz Inch said the holiday period in Northland was always busy for Emergency Department staff at public hospitals due to extra demand from visitors to the region.

"Unless it's an emergency, always make your general practice team your first call 24/7 when you or someone in your family is sick," she said.

She supplied figures on the number of patients, from Northland and from out of town, who sought treatment at Whangarei, Bay of Islands and Kaitaia hospitals, during the Christmas and New Year period last year and the year before.

Between December 24, 2015 and January 5, this year 1982 people sought treatment at the three hospitals while that number was 2021 for the same period the previous year.

More than two thirds who sought treatment were Northlanders.

"For the period 24 December 2015 to 5 January 2016 of the 364 people screened a total of 53 people who presented at either Whangarei or Kaitaia Hospitals noted that they had consumed alcohol six hours prior to the injury," Ms Inch said.

She clarified injuries to the 53 people were not alcohol-related but that they had consumed liquor prior to seeking hospital treatment in Whangarei and Kaitaia.

Ms Inch said 32 per cent were transport-related injuries like road crashes, followed by falls at 28 per cent.

Motorists, she said, needed to be alert on the road as more vehicles meant a higher risk of crashes and a lot of people driving on unfamiliar roads.

People were also driving long hours - early morning or late evening - and getting tired as well as increased stressed from factors such as heat, traffic jams, and noisy children.

There was also more drink driving during holiday periods, Ms Inch said.

NDHB integrated operations' manager, Mark Goodman, said people needed to realise ED was for emergencies and those with routine illnesses should visit their GPs, White Cross, or contact Helpline.

"We plan ahead of time to make sure adequate resources are in place for the busy period with a slight decrease in elective surgeries," he said.

Those in the mid or Far North can find local GPs on www.tttpho.co.nz/find-nearest-doctor while GPs in Whangarei and Dargaville can be found on www.manaiapho.co.nz/PracticeInformation.